UPDATE: Pima County confirms seventh case of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the coronavirus spreads across the country, KOLD News 13 is keeping tabs on the cases in Arizona.
As of Thursday, March 19, there are seven cases of COVID-19 in Pima County.
The Pima County Health Department is not identifying any of the patients, nor are they saying where they live.
The fourth case was identified early Monday, March 16, and the patient is in the hospital receiving care.
The third case was announced Sunday, Mach 15. The patient is an older adult and is recovering in the hospital.
The second case was announced March 13. The patient is in home isolation and is being monitored.
The first case in Pima County was announced March 9. That patient cooperated with officials, did not get severely ill and is being isolated in their home.
According to information from Pinal County on Wednesday, March 18, the three new patients included two women in their 30s who are isolated in their homes and recovering and a woman in her 80s who has been hospitalized and is said to be recovering.
According to the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, one of the patients was a patient at the Tucson VA.
“The risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, as the Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on the Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques,” the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System said in a news release.
The Tucson VA announced last week it began screening all patients, visitors and employees for the virus.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are 44 cases in the state. The Arizona Public Health Laboratory has tested 265 people and ruled out 148, with 102 tests pending. These numbers do not include tests performed by private labs, which have confirmed 13 of the 27 cases. A county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases follows:
- Pima County - 7
- Maricopa County - 22
- Pinal County - 10
- Navajo County - 3
- Graham County - 1
- All other Arizona counties - 1
Commercial facilitates -- like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp -- began COVID-19 testing in Arizona last week. More testing could lead to an explosion in the number of confirmed cases, but that doesn’t mean the virus is severe.
There are likely many in the community with the coronavirus, but they are not getting tested because their symptoms are mild.
Health authorities across the country are closely watching the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.
This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.
Although scientists believe it originated with animals, the virus is now spreading from person to person. Most of the reported cases outside of China involved people who recently traveled there.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common with coronavirus. In severe cases, patients have pneumonia in both lungs.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for coronavirus. Medical care can help relieve the symptoms.
The easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice basic hygiene:
- Wash your hands frequently (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover your mouth (with a tissue or your sleeve) when you cough.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Many household disinfectants tout their ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Lysol and Clorox even mention “human coronavirus” on the back of some of their containers, but do these disinfectants really kill the novel coronavirus?
The United States Environmental Protection Agency is weighing in. The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus, but it has not been scientifically proven.
The risk of getting novel coronavirus in the U.S. remains low, but Tuesday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus is expected to spread in the U.S.
To avoid catching any virus, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently. Wipe down your work space. Use a tissue when you sneeze or cough and keep your hands away from your face. Also, don’t share water bottles and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
