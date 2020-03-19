U.S. Department of Labor offers dislocated worker grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, March 19, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the availability of up to $100 million for “Dislocated Worker Grants” (DWG) to help address the workforce-related impacts of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency, which enables the Secretary of Labor to award Disaster Recovery DWGs.
“As Americans make sacrifices to combat the spread of coronavirus, President Trump’s priority is to protect and sustain America’s workers and their families,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. “The availability of Dislocated Worker Grants will help states and communities strengthen their economies as we fight to slow the spread of the virus and regain our economic momentum.”
Those eligible for Disaster Recovery DWGs are states, outlying areas and Indian Tribal Governments. The Disaster Recovery DWGs will provide people with disaster-relief employment and employment training opportunities. Participants include dislocated workers, workers who were laid-off as a result of the disaster, self-employed workers who are now unemployed or underemployed as a result of the disaster and long-term unemployed individuals.
People can also apply for the Employment Recovery DWGs in response to layoffs caused by cancellations or shutdowns. These Dislocated Worker Grants will provide employment and training services to reintegrate people back into the workforce. Officials say states can apply for Employment Recovery DWGs if 50 or more people are laid off by one employer, or if there are significant layoffs that increase unemployment in a community.
Check your eligibility for a DOL grant HERE.
For more information on how to apple for a grant, go HERE.
Dislocated workers can go here for general information HERE.
