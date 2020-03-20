Church alters programs amid COVID19 spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As churches across town close because of the coronavirus, many people are concerned about the loss of community programs: meals for the needy, childcare and more.
At Victory Worship Center, they're still holding programs to help people and give hope. How they do that will just be a little different.
It all starts with church services this weekend.
You can join in at their normal service times, but this time from your couch while watching online. Members said this is to ensure proper physical distancing in order to keep everyone safe from the spread of germs.
They’re also accepting donations of goods for at-risk community members. If you have anything extra on hand you know you won’t need or use, you can drop off those donations at any of the church’s locations.
Victory is even partnering with hospitals, delivering medicines and groceries to those who need help.
Despite social distancing, pastors said they’re not halting their programs such as giving meals to first responders. Rather, they’re just switching up things.
"So we decided we're going to bring it to them now. We're not going to ask them to come here. We're going to go around to different fire stations, different hospitals and different police stations to bless them with that," Pastor Ryan Burbank, VWC Ruthrauff Campus said.
Pastor Burbank said their efforts are focused on physical distancing, not social distancing. They still want people to feel connected, but safe.
If you want to get involved in the church’s different partnerships, click HERE.
