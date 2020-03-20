Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona continues to serve those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is changing how it distributes food to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Volunteers at the south Country Club Road location are giving out food to families and people in need through a drive-through model.
“We’re trying to maintain social distance and trying to practice good hygiene,” said Michael McDonald, chief executive officer of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “Your health is paramount to us but we know you need food resources and we’re here to serve.”
Volunteers are using gloves, hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance as they deliver food to the cars.
"A ton of people are saying, you guys are doing a great job," said volunteer Kevin Garcia. "Thank you so much for what you're doing despite of what's happening in the world."
Garcia is 18 years old and said he hopes other young people come out to volunteer too.
"It feels really great to help people out," he said. "Especially when what you get in return is all the love and support from everyone else."
The food bank, located at 3003 S. Country Club Road, is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first day the drive-through opened, more than 500 households came through in the four-hour time frame.
"You're safe to come here, get food as you need it. Please don't panic we will be here next month, the month after and the month following that," McDonald said.
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused concern for many people. Dedicated volunteers at the food bank are doing their best to stay healthy so that they can continue helping our community.
"I'm worried to an extent because this virus really is taking everyone by surprise," Garcia said. "I'm staying hydrated, making sure my health is where it should be and god willing I'll be okay."
The food bank will have drive-through distributions in Nogales, Amado, Green Valley and Marana next week. Visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s website for more information. People interested in volunteering can send an email to volunteer@communityfoodbank.org.
