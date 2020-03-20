Country Thunder postponed to help slow spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with Country Thunder, a popular country music festival held annually in Arizona, announced Friday the event would be postponed.
The announcement was made in a tweet March 20, 2020, following Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to ban gathering larger than 50 people in six counties, including Pinal County, where the festival is held.
It unclear when the festival will take place, but the tweet mentioned tickets and camping deposits would be honored for rescheduled dates in the fall.
