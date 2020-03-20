Deputies, search teams rescue injured hiker from Pontatoc Ridge Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Search and Rescue deputies, working with members of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, came to the aid of an injured hiker on Pontatoc Ridge Trail on Friday, March 20.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the man had suffered an ankle injury.
The PCSD helicopter, Sheriff 1, was used to transport the hiker off the trail.
The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The severity of his injury was not released.
