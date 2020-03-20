Fitness centers turn to virtual instruction to help business during COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As restaurants and bars adjust to drive-thru service, fitness and dance class teachers are having to turn to technology to help keep their businesses going.
They’re adapting to the new normal, empty rooms with only one pair of feet on the dance floor, finding ways to keep teaching as the coronavirus keeps them from their customers.
"We weren’t really prepared but I was ready to just make it happen because people started asking right away," said Floor Polish Owner Marina Cornelius.
Cornelius kicked off the studio’s first live stream class Tuesday, March 19 after officially closing its doors over the weekend.
She’s continuing to make a profit by charging to join and the idea’s been well received.
"Everyone who was watching was able to chat with us while we were doing it and that was amazing we got over 200 comments on our online class,” she said.
Through an app called Periscope, dancers are able to move along from home, but is this new fitness trend going to fade out? Cornelius isn’t sure.
"Depending on how long this goes on — will the enthusiasm for online classes stay? I’m not really sure what the answer is to that.”
She not only has herself but 20 teachers who use the space to think off.
"The studio hurts, and every individual teacher can be hurt as well,” she said.
For now, they’re trying to not miss a beat. Taking their new spin with technology one step at a time.
“I’ve never really been able to show people what we do and now we’re creating a lot of that so I definitely want to keep it going," Cornelius said.
Places offering online instruction, many of which can be found on Facebook:
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Fit Boutique Studio
- Jabz Boxing
- Chuze Fitness
- LET'S SWEAT
- Prestige Fitness
- Planet Fitness
- VASA Fitness
