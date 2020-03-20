Pinal County resident stuck in Peru amid coronavirus travel restrictions

“We were at, Aguas Calientes, which is at the base of Machu Picchu,” Shawn said. “It was the night before we were supposed to go to [Machu Picchu] and our tour guide said the president was making an announcement. We were sitting down at dinner and it was on the TV and it was in Spanish so we didn’t really know what was going on, but we started to find out after that [the President] was closing down the borders at 1 a.m. At that point, we had four hours so we knew we couldn’t get out because, in Aguas Calientes, the only way out is a one and a half hour train ride and a then two-hour bus ride to Cusco. When we woke up the next day, they extended [travel] for 24 hours but by the time we got to Cusco, there were no flights.”