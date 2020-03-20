Pinal County resident stuck in Peru amid coronavirus travel restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - What was supposed to be a fun graduation trip turned into a nightmare for one Arizona father-son duo.
Shawn McDougal is a senior at Combs High School in San Tran Valley. As a reward for getting straight As this year, Shawn’s father, Mike McDougal, took him to Peru. The two flew out of Arizona on March 8, before the COVID-19 response ramped up in North and South America.
“Everything was going normal, there was no hindrance, no worries about the coronavirus,” Shawn said. “Then, right towards the end of the trip – two days before we left – they shut everything down in Peru.”
On Sunday, March 15, Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra announced a travel lockdown, which meant no more flights in or out of the country.
“We were at, Aguas Calientes, which is at the base of Machu Picchu,” Shawn said. “It was the night before we were supposed to go to [Machu Picchu] and our tour guide said the president was making an announcement. We were sitting down at dinner and it was on the TV and it was in Spanish so we didn’t really know what was going on, but we started to find out after that [the President] was closing down the borders at 1 a.m. At that point, we had four hours so we knew we couldn’t get out because, in Aguas Calientes, the only way out is a one and a half hour train ride and a then two-hour bus ride to Cusco. When we woke up the next day, they extended [travel] for 24 hours but by the time we got to Cusco, there were no flights.”
Shawn said security guards at the airport in Cusco wouldn’t even let travelers into the lobby without a boarding pass.
The two were originally scheduled to fly back to the U.S. on Tuesday, March 17, just eight hours after Peru’s travel ban went into effect.
Shawn said they were able to get a hotel room and are doing good on food supplies, for now.
“Right now, only one of us is allowed out [of our hotel] at a time,” he said. “We can only go to the market that’s a block away. There are police just patrolling everywhere. Once you walk out, they kind of follow you just to make sure you are not going anywhere else.”
All Shawn and Mike want is to be home with their family during these uncertain times.
“If government officials had made an announcement before, even a week before they started shutting down borders, and told us these things were going to happen, we would have packed our bags and left,” Shawn said. “My mom and my three younger siblings all live Pinal County. Right now, we are Facetiming them at night but it’s tough being away from them for so long unexpectedly.”
Shawn said they’ve contacted several U.S. Congress members and urge others to do the same.
Peru’s travel ban is supposed to lift at midnight on Monday, March 30. Shawn hopes their flight, rescheduled for Tuesday, March 31, goes ahead as planned.
