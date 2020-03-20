Recovery programs move services online amid coronavirus outbreak

"Desert Star serves people recovering from substance addiction, disordered eating, and mental health disorders, all of whom are exceptionally vulnerable during these times of panic and uncertainty. 12 step and support meetings are being cancelled around the nation. As information and best practices are changing rapidly, we are working hard to stay flexible and aggressively address safety concerns, while balancing the needs of clients for structure and support. To that end, we are running our group and individual schedule as normal, with the major modification of adding a telehealth option across the board, meaning clients can participate in sessions from the safety of their homes. For those attending in person, we have spaced chairs to comply with 6 foot distance recommendations, and have added multiple daily facility sanitization procedures. All unnecessary foot traffic into the facility has been prohibited. Staff schedules have been modified to increase ability to work from home. Any and all clients or staff who experience any symptoms of illness will not be allowed on the premises until cleared by a physician.