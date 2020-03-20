Recovery programs move services online amid coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For some, the news of COVID-19 and the loneliness of quarantine or isolation can trigger bad habits or depression, especially now that many group activities and sessions are canceled. For many people on the path of recovery, this can be especially hard, but there is still help.
Juan Aguilar, a mariachi performer, spends much of his time bringing joy to people at events. However, as many gatherings are being canceled, he’s finding himself at home more.
“Being isolated in your home you start having depression and triggers that’s why it’s so important to have a strong support network,” Aguilar said.
He’s now sober after getting help from CODAC and other recovery spots, but he knows social distancing can trigger some habits from his past. With increased isolation, peer support networks become even more vital. During recovery, face-to-face interactions were key to Aguilar’s success.
“Going there made me feel like I could really connect with my peers who are going through what I was going through, so I depended on it,” he said.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge people to limit groups to 10 or less and peer support groups are often larger.
Many recovery programs are moving as much as they can to online or telehealth options.
HOPE, a peer support system, increased the amount of licenses they have for their warm-line, a number anyone can call to get support. They are aiming to have all their groups via telehealth by early next week.
“It’s a really a great resource for anybody who just needs to talk somebody,” said Becca King, with HOPE. “We have seen a little bit of an increase in calls. What we’ve seen too, the coronavirus and that issue.”
She said many people are looking for reassurance.
At a nearby CODAC, they are taking similar steps to flatten the curve and provide essential services to people who might need it more than ever.
“Anxiety and depression, if it’s already prevalent, this just takes it to a whole other different level,” said Alex Fernandez, director of addiction services for CODAC.
CODAC is checking temperatures as people walk in, limiting dosing hours from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., moving classes and groups or counseling to online and telehealth and limiting in-person services to vital only.
“We’re not doing any face-to-face groups at this time,” Fernandez said. “We’re definitely asking folks to get online and more induvial therapy over the phone.”
They’re hoping to stay ahead of relapses hosting classes and groups online, over the phone or on social media to keep the community going, but Fernandez said everyone can do their part as well.
"Even if you just smile from a distance, I think that will really make a difference,” she said.
If you need help from HOPE, please call:
HOPE Warm Line: (520)-770-9909
HOPE Warm Line: (844)-733-9912
Community Crisis Line: (866)-495-6735
To see a full list of changes at CODAC, click here or call: (520) 327-4505
Cottonwood Tucson, which is still providing full services, sent the following statement:
"Cottonwood Tucson’s residential facility remains fully active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever people need to have adequate resources for their mental health and addiction concerns. With more isolation, individuals can face withdrawal, both emotionally and physically.
At Cottonwood Tucson the health and safety of our employees, patients, and colleagues is paramount. We aim to stay calm and vigilant while we take all necessary precautions to ensure our staff and our patients are well-informed. We have implemented pre-screening measures and internal protocols, under the guidelines of the CDC, in effort to minimize risk of exposure to our staff and patients.
Our staff continues to show up to work just like any other medical professional because addiction doesn’t disappear when the country is in crisis. If you or a loved one is in need of help please reach out.
Cottonwood Tucson
(520) 743-0411
Desert Star has moved most of its services online and sent the following statement:
"Desert Star serves people recovering from substance addiction, disordered eating, and mental health disorders, all of whom are exceptionally vulnerable during these times of panic and uncertainty. 12 step and support meetings are being cancelled around the nation. As information and best practices are changing rapidly, we are working hard to stay flexible and aggressively address safety concerns, while balancing the needs of clients for structure and support. To that end, we are running our group and individual schedule as normal, with the major modification of adding a telehealth option across the board, meaning clients can participate in sessions from the safety of their homes. For those attending in person, we have spaced chairs to comply with 6 foot distance recommendations, and have added multiple daily facility sanitization procedures. All unnecessary foot traffic into the facility has been prohibited. Staff schedules have been modified to increase ability to work from home. Any and all clients or staff who experience any symptoms of illness will not be allowed on the premises until cleared by a physician.
520-638-6000
Please note this is not a complete list of services available. Please contact your provider for more information. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-(800)-273-8255.
