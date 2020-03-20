Reward offered after deer remains found near El Camino Del Cerro Trailhead

AZ Game and Fish is offering a reward for information involving deer remains found. (Source: AZ Game and Fish)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM MST - Updated March 20 at 3:04 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is offering a money reward after finding deer remains near a trailhead.

They are offering $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. The remains were found near El Camino Del Cerro Trailhead, where area residents may have seen a vehicle near the wash.

The remains were dumped late March 13 or early March 14. Call 800-352-0700 if you have any information and give them the case code OGT#20-000497.

