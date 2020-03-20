University of Arizona cancels convocation, commencement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona’s President announced the cancellation of this year’s convocation and commencement in lieu of the spreading coronavirus.
The decision includes all celebrations and convocations in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista that were originally scheduled for May 2020, according to a press release from University of Arizona’s President, Robert C. Robbins.
The university said they are to For the May 15 celebration, we are planning an alternate graduation experience for the May 15 celebration. They will update their website with more details to follow.
You can view the full release below:
"I am so sorry to have to announce yet one more difficult but necessary decision regarding the most important event we have on campus all year, Commencement.
The health and safety of our students, families, friends and communities must come first and we have determined that the University of Arizona 2020 Convocations and Commencement cannot take place in-person as originally scheduled in May 2020. This decision includes all celebrations and convocations in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista.
My biggest regret for the Class of 2020 is that you didn't get to enjoy these final weeks of being a student and your final celebration with your classmates. You are among 8,088 undergraduates, 2,219 master's students, 1,036 doctoral students, 521 professional degree students and 249 certificate earners, and it is important that the campus community celebrate your achievements.
To that end, our Presidential Events & University Ceremonies team has taken on this challenge as its top priority. We look forward to sharing our plans with you in the coming weeks.
- For the May 15 celebration, we are planning an alternate graduation experience for you and your families. Updates will be available at commencement.arizona.edu starting Friday, March 27. We want to hear from you and your feedback will go directly to our team.
- We invite you to participate in a future Convocation and Commencement ceremony, either in December 2020 or May 2021. (These ceremonies are also dependent on the nation's recovery from COVID-19, and your health and safety will remain our No. 1 priority.)
Seniors, we are heartbroken that we had to change our plans for your Commencement. I will miss seeing you more than you will know. I can only hope you will understand why we couldn't hold the ceremony as scheduled.
I want to thank you all for the grace and care you have displayed for one another over the past week as we are all adapting to an unprecedented health challenge."
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.