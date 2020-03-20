U.S., Mexico suspend non-essential travel across border

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Mexico are working together to suspend non-essential travel across the international border.
Trump made the announcement during the Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House on Friday, March 20.
The move is similar to the closure of the U.S.-Canada border. Trump emphasized that they are treating both borders equally.
Mexico has relatively few confirmed coronavirus cases, compared with the United States, according to Johns Hopkins data. Mexico also had previously been considering closing the border with the U.S. to keep infected foreign nationals out of its country.
