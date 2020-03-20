Warrick County Schools closed for rest of school year

Warrick Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools will not be returning to in person classes for the rest of the year.
Superintendent Brad Schneider sent a letter to parents:
Dear WCSC Family:
I want to personally thank all of you for your patience, efforts, and support as we work our way through this pandemic.
Please continue to take all precautions as related to your health and the health of your family.
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Governor Holcomb announced that all Indiana schools will remain closed through Friday, May 1, 2020. Governor Holcomb also announced cancellation of ISTEP, ILEARN, IREAD and all other state assessments for the 2019-2020 school year.
Given these new directives, we want to share with you WCSC’s plans for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, each school will coordinate a schedule for the return of all completed work from elearning days and educational packets that covered the March 16 through April 3 time frame.
At the same time parents can pick up learning packets for the two week period starting April 6 and ending April 17.
Those packets will include four days of instructional material for each week. On April 21, 2020, each school will coordinate a schedule for the return of all completed work from the elearning and education packets for the April 6 through April 17 time period and distribute learning packets for April 20, 2020 through May 1, 2020.
Again, those packets will include four days of instructional material for each week.
Finally, on May 7, 2020, each school will coordinate a schedule for the return of all completed work from elearning days and educational packets for the period of time from April 20, 2020 through May 1, 2020.
This will effectively end the 2019-2020 school year for all WCSC students.
Each school will be providing specific information on when, where, and how these learning materials will be collected and distributed.
High schools may continue to utilize the chrome books for homework distribution and collection as long as students without access to wifi still have an opportunity to pick up a packet if needed.
I will remind all of you that this situation is fluid and changes on a daily bases.
There very well may be additional federal and/or state mandates that completely change the plan I shared above.
School officials will continue to monitor the situation, stay in contact with local and state officials, and follow all guidelines, directives and mandates that are enacted.
If those mandates impact our plan, we will communicate those changes to you in a timely and efficient manner.
The health and safety of our students, staff, parents and community will remain priority one.
Sincerely,
Brad Schneider Superintendent, Warrick County School Corporation
