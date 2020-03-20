At your breaking point? Tucson business offers free shopping, supplies during coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a time where many people are stressed over the spread of the coronavirus, one Tucson business wants to keep you from reaching your breaking point.
“We’re in a position where we have the resources to be able to help. Thankfully, the community has been really good to us,” said Ian Franulovich. “So, are going to use these two weeks to give back to those in a very scary spot.”
Franulovich and his brother own The Breaking Point on Broadway Blvd., which was forced to close with the emergency declaration earlier this week.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Tuesday all dine-in services at restaurants would be suspended and bars, food courts, gyms and other venues where people congregate would need to close. The Breaking Point, an entertainment facility, had to shut it’s doors at 8 p.m. on March 17 and will stay closed until at least the end of the month, as directed in the proclamation.
Even though the closure will hurt their business with dozens of reservations and parties canceled, the brothers are taking the time to give back to the city that helped them flourish.
“Medicine, food, diapers, whatever you need,” said Franulovich. “We’ll pay for it, we’ll deliver it and drop it at your door. You won’t meet us, you won’t see us.”
“Be nice. In a time that’s scary, I think it’s important to help spread positivity as much as possible," said Franulovich. "It’s just as equal as safety and that goes a long way with people. Help spread hope.”
If you need help during this time of uncertainty, you can email your name, address and supplies you are looking for to helpmebreakingpoint@gmail.com. Franulovich said he can’t guarantee he will be able to find all items requested will and he knows they may not be able to help everyone, but the brothers will do what they can with the resources available.
