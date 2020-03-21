Boys and Girls Club to offer emergency childcare during COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To help families cope during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Boys and Girls Club will offer emergency childcare starting Monday, March 23. Childcare will be limited to 60 children from 5 years old to 12 years old of essential and critical workers in the community.
The Frank and Edit Morton Clubhouse, located at 3155 E. Grant Road, will offer childcare services to parents and guardians in need. The clubhouse will partner with the Tucson Unified School District Meal Service to serve breakfast and lunch daily to children at the location.
