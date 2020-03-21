BREAKING: Arizona Department of Health Services reports first COVID-19 death in state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man has died from the novel coronavirus Friday. The patient, a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, became the first person in the state to succumb to the disease.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed the man’s death March 20. He was one of the many cases residing in Maricopa County, according to a release from the department.
So far, Arizona has 63 cases across the state, with the most being in Maricopa County, which has 34 cases.
