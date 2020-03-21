One sanitation engineer makes a difference to the communities he serves

“In recent days, Waste Management has taken significant steps to institute changes and safeguards for our teams and the communities we serve. Most of these changes are focused on social-distancing. Collection drivers, such as Rene, spend the vast majority of their workday (about 90 percent) alone in their truck collecting trash or recycling but are taking additional precautions, such as going straight from their personal cars to their WM trucks and not entering our buildings.”