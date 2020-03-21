Tanque Verde Swap Meet to stay open despite widespread business closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials in charge of the Tanque Verde Swap Meet decided to keep the venue’s doors open despite recommendations to limit gathers to 10 people or less.
It opened for business Friday, March 20, and people came out to go shopping. Concerned viewers wanted to know why it hasn’t been shut down like so many other places.
Aaron Pacheco with the Pima County Health Department said in an email the Swap Meet doesn’t fit in the group of establishments ordered to close in Pima County’s Emergency Declaration. Some of those include bars, brewpubs, clubs, gyms and recreation centers.
Although the state health department recommends canceling or postponing mass gatherings of 10 or more people, that recommendation is not part of the county’s emergency declaration. As of right now, the swap meet is exempt.
Pacheco said everyone has a role to play in protecting themselves and others.
“If people go out – they should practice all the social distancing and hygiene measures being recommended. This isn’t just about protecting yourself from getting sick – it’s also about protecting the people who you could spread illnesses to.”
