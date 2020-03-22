Coronavirus outbreak means (mis)information overload: How to cope

We are more likely to believe things our friends tell us — that's human nature. It's why rumors spread and why misinformation travels on social media. It's also why the chain text message warning of a nationwide lockdown worked so well: Everyone heard it from a friend of a friend who "knows someone." Be wary of important-sounding information that is not coming from a clear, authoritative source, such as local government agencies and health departments, or national and international public health institutes such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Posts may also claim that a politician said or did something. You can check that information through legitimate news outlets or the candidates' own verified social media accounts.