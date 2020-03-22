TPD: Suspect steals COVID-19 test kits from El Rio

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man disguised as a delivery driver stole COVID-19 test kits from El Rio Health Center Friday night, according to Tucson Police Department.
The department shared pictures of the suspect on social media Saturday, March 21, 2020. The post states just before 8:00 p.m. the man took 29 unused test kits while employees prepared to close for the medical facility.
Employees noticed the missing equipment this morning, according to TPD.
The test kits are essentially useless without a private lab equipped to read the results. Tucson Police Department added that the stolen kits have already been replaced.
You should not buy equipment from anyone claiming to have COVID-19 or Coronavirus test kits, because police say it is a scam. There are no home test kits available.
Detectives are actively investigating this burglary. TPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30′s, approximately 5′9 to 5′11 with a large build. He has a full dark colored beard with some gray.
Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving in what appears to be a reddish colored Dodge Charger or similar style vehicle.
Anyone with possible information about this suspect should call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.