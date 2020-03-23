FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up before rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nice southwesterly flow brings us warmer temps into the low 80s by Wednesday! By Thursday, a col front moves through cooling our temps into the 60s and bringing some light rain chances into the forecast. Things will dry out and warm up for the weekend!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. .
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers mainly in the morning. Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: 10% chance of a morning shower. Skies clear with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.