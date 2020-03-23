Golder Ranch Fire District hosting blood drive

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Golder Ranch Fire District will host the American Red Cross Bloodmobile for a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.
The Bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot of Golder Ranch Fire District Station 380 located at 1175 West Magee.
The American Red Cross emphasizes that they need the public’s help and that it has never been more important to donate blood. When a member of the public donates blood, they will help to replenish the blood supply which is now at a severe level. Only in working together can we ensure patients continue to have access to blood products.
The American Red Cross is exercising extreme caution and taking actions to help ensure the safety of our donors, recipients, volunteers and staff during this critical time.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Donors will need to bring photo identification, a blood donor card or two other forms of identification. To schedule your appointment or get more information please call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: grfdaz.