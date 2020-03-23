Gov. Ducey announces new 211 coronavirus hotline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new statewide hotline that will provide answers for coronavirus concerns in both English and Spanish.
The statewide COVID-19 Hotline is funded with $2 million provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer a place to answer questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.
"As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Arizona, we want to ensure the public has access to resources needed to stay safe and healthy," said Gov. Ducey. "With this hotline launch, Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1."
The line will respond to calls in English and Spanish and will provide important information, including:
- How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread
- Testing information for COVID-19
- What populations are at higher risk from the COVID-19
- What to do if an individual gets sick
- COVID-19 and animals
- And a list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information
The line will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona. More information can also be found at 211arizona.org/covid-19
