School districts provide ‘grab and go’ meals to students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of students forced to resume classes at home dropped by southern Arizona school sites for the first “grab and go” prepared meals being distributed curbside as part of the COVID-19 response.
Starting Monday, March 23, students in need ages 2 to 18 can pick up “grab and go” meals at over 100 locations across the area.
The meals will be distributed Monday through Friday through April 10.
Students can go to the school nearest to their home.
Students must be present to receive a meal. All meals are free.
Pre-packaged breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time at some locations and separate times at others.
At Walter Douglas Elementary, they serve breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Workers said their goal for these meals is to make sure no child goes hungry, something any parent would be heartbroken to see.
“I do have a two-year-old daughter, so I would know how it feels if she goes hungry or we can't produce food for her. It would be very saddening for me too," Josue Mora, Cafeteria Manager, said. The “grab and go” process is designed around preventing the spread of germs. Workers are wearing gloves when handling the bags, and only one worker at a time is approaching cars to deliver those meals.
Here’s a list of times and locations:
Tucson Unified School District
TUSD is offering free Grab-and-Go Mobilized Meals across TUSD via 12 bus routes making stops at 113 locations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Each bus route will include stops at school bus bays and existing bus stops where free Grab-and-Go meals will be provided. Each bus route will stop at the designated school bus bay or bus stop for 10 minutes to provide the Grab-and-Go meals.
Sunnyside Unified School District
SUSD will offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18 years old at the following locations:
- Craycroft Elementary: 5455 E. Littletown Road
- Drexel Elementary: 801 E. Drexel Road
- Elvira Elementary: 250 W. Elvira Road
- Los Amigos Elementary: 2200 E. Drexel Road
- Mission Manor Elementary School: 600 W. Santa Rosa Street
Amphitheater Public Schools
The district will begin offering grab-and-go meal service to children 18 years old and under. Children DO NOT have to be students in the district to receive meals, and no signup is required.
Pick-up stations listed below will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 23-27.
- Amphitheater High: 125 W. Yavapai Road
- LM Prince Elementary School: 315 E. Prince Road
- Canyon Del Oro High: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
- Coronado K-8 School: 3401 E. Wilds Road
- Marion Donaldson Elementary: 2040 W. Omar Drive
- Frances Owen Holaway Elementary: 3500 N. Cherry Avenue
- Helen Keeling Elementary: 2837 N. Los Altos Avenue
- La Cima Middle: 5600 N. La Cañada Drive
- Mesa Verde Elementary: 1661 W. Sage Street
- EC Nash School: 515 W. Kelso Street
- Rio Vista Elementary: 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
- Lulu Walker School: 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
Flowing Wells Unified School District
Pick-up stations listed below will be open for breakfast (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and lunch (noon-1 p.m.) Monday through Friday. The meals will be free to all students 18 years old and under.
- Centennial Elementary: 2200 W. Wetmore Road
- Homer Davis Elementary: 4250 N. Romero Road
- Walter Douglas Elementary: 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road
- Roberts Hendricks Elementary: 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
- Laguna Elementary: 5001 N. Shannon Road
- Richardson Elementary: 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra
- Flowing Wells Junior High: 4545 N. La Cholla Boulevard
- Flowing Wells High School: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Catalina Foothills School District
Catalina Foothills School District students can take part in the Flowing Wells meal program. The meals will be free to all students 18 years old and under.
