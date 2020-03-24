City council to hold virtual meeting on COVID-19 updates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A remote city council meeting will be held to discuss updates on the COVID-19 emergency.
The 3 p.m. meeting will be held online so the public does not have to participate in large public gatherings.
No one will be allowed in the chambers, but a live stream of the meeting will be broadcast for members of the public to listen to the meeting online at the City of Tucson YouTube channel: //YouTube.com/CityofTucson. You can also watch it live on KOLD News 13′s Facebook page.
There will be no call to the audience given the circumstances.
Part of the meeting is to “Report and Update on the Continuing COVID-19 Emergency” and to discuss the “Liquor License Approval Process,” according to a press release.
The meeting agenda can be found online, HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.