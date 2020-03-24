Habitat Tucson donates respirator masks to area hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Habitat for Humanity Tucson has donated their supply of respirator masks to Tucson area hospitals as medical personnel battle COVID-19 in Arizona and around the country.
Habitat normally uses the masks on construction sites to protect volunteers and staff against tiny wood dust particles that are generated from wood frame construction.
Currently, these types of masks are in short supply and highly sought after by hospitals and clinics because they protect against airborne particles like viruses and bacteria.
“Habitat Tucson has been lucky to be a part of a generous community and we want to pay it forward. This donation is a small part of that,” said T. VanHook, CEO of Habitat Tucson. “I wanted to say thank you to the entire team.”
Habitat for Humanity encourages all construction companies who are able, to donate their masks.
