LIST: Changes to religious services in Pima County during COVID-19
The church is empty, but that doesn't mean it's time to abandon faith. (Source: WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM MST - Updated March 24 at 10:22 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As religious institutions across town close because of the coronavirus, many places of worship have adapted their programs.

Below is a list of local churches and mosques making adjustments to their worship. If you know of any other service changes, email our newsroom at desk@kold.com.

Victory Worship Center

Church will be streamed online at the usual worship times. Read how the community can help with donations, here.

Service Times

Sunday: 8:00am | 9:30am | 11:30am | 5:00pm

Prayer Service

Wednesday: 6:30pm

Diocese of Tucson

Public gatherings suspended until April 6. More information here.

Mission San Xavier del Bac: Mass And Visits Closed

Officials at the mission said masses and visitation will be canceled until further notice.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Member gatherings temporarily suspended worldwide. Church services can be performed at home under the direction of the area bishop. General Conference April 2020 will be broadcast as planned, but no gatherings at the Conference Center. You can read more at the church newsroom, HERE.

Islamic Center of Tucson

All prayer services have been suspended until further notice. Followers are encouraged to pray at home at this time. More suggestions, HERE.

