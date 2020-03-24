LIST: Changes to religious services in Pima County during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As religious institutions across town close because of the coronavirus, many places of worship have adapted their programs.
Below is a list of local churches and mosques making adjustments to their worship. If you know of any other service changes, email our newsroom at desk@kold.com.
Church will be streamed online at the usual worship times. Read how the community can help with donations, here.
Service Times
Sunday: 8:00am | 9:30am | 11:30am | 5:00pm
Prayer Service
Wednesday: 6:30pm
Public gatherings suspended until April 6. More information here.
Officials at the mission said masses and visitation will be canceled until further notice.
Member gatherings temporarily suspended worldwide. Church services can be performed at home under the direction of the area bishop. General Conference April 2020 will be broadcast as planned, but no gatherings at the Conference Center. You can read more at the church newsroom, HERE.
All prayer services have been suspended until further notice. Followers are encouraged to pray at home at this time. More suggestions, HERE.
