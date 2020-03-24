MISSING PERSON: OVPD asking for help in locating elderly man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Daniel Lupo.
Daniel lives in the area of Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way.
Police say he left today at approximately 3:30 pm in a dark gray/blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with minor damage to the passenger side mirror.
Daniel normally does not leave the residence without a family member and would be unable to find his way home. He is known to have Alzheimer’s and does not have his medication. He does not have a cell phone.
Daniel Lupo is described as follows:
· White male
· 5’10” tall, 150 pounds
· Grey hair, Blue eyes and glasses
· Blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes
· Driving a 2009, dark grey or blue Hyundai Sonata, AZ license plate WCKGL77
· Minor damage to the passenger side mirror
If anyone has any information on Daniel Lupo or his whereabouts, please call 911.
