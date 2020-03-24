MISSING PERSON: OVPD asking for help in locating elderly man

Oro Valley Police looking to locate missing man (Source: Oro Valley Police)
March 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM MST - Updated March 23 at 6:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating 85-year-old Daniel Lupo.

Daniel lives in the area of Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way.

Police say he left today at approximately 3:30 pm in a dark gray/blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with minor damage to the passenger side mirror.

Daniel normally does not leave the residence without a family member and would be unable to find his way home. He is known to have Alzheimer’s and does not have his medication. He does not have a cell phone.

Daniel Lupo is described as follows:

· White male

· 5’10” tall, 150 pounds

· Grey hair, Blue eyes and glasses

· Blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes

· Driving a 2009, dark grey or blue Hyundai Sonata, AZ license plate WCKGL77

· Minor damage to the passenger side mirror

If anyone has any information on Daniel Lupo or his whereabouts, please call 911.

