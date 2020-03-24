UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after serious motorcycle crash near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near the University of Arizona that resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in the area.
According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to Banner - University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash involved a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue. The other driver remained at the scene.
The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should avoid the area.
