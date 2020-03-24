UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after serious motorcycle crash near University of Arizona

Police close intersection of Speedway, Campbell

The crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle resulted in the closure of the Speedway/Campbell intersection on Tuesday, March 24. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 24, 2020 at 6:44 AM MST - Updated March 24 at 7:23 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near the University of Arizona that resulted in the closure of a busy intersection in the area.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to Banner - University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash involved a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue. The other driver remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers should avoid the area.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as information becomes available.

