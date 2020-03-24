Sierra Vista Police: Woman facing child abuse charges related to 21-month-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Melanie Petersen on 24 felony charges related to child abuse after police received a call from a local pediatric care provider concerned by the nature of a 21-month-old patient’s injuries.
SVPD received the call on March 12, after the 21-month-old was brought in for a forearm fracture and X-rays showed the fracture had been healing for several days before the child was brought in for treatment.
The child was taken to a hospital in Tucson where a team of medical professionals specializing in suspected child abuse conducted a full examination. They discovered 10 injuries, including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing.
SVPD detectives conducted numerous interviews with medical staff, acquaintances, and family members of the young victim.
Petersen was arrested on Monday, March 23, and was charged with eight counts each of domestic violence child abuse, and domestic violence aggravated assault and endangerment. The Arizona Department of Child Safety is working with the SVPD on its investigation.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to please contact, SVPD Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.
