UPDATE: Pima County confirms first death from COVID-19

“We express our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones and family members,” Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said in a news release. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that can be fatal and is especially serious for those with underlying health conditions, no matter their age. There will be more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and there will be more deaths. Please take recommended precautions to slow the spread.”