CDC releases asthma action plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It's finally spring!
The days are getting longer, flowers are starting to bloom, and unfortunately, asthma and allergy triggers are making their seasonal appearance.
While pollen is the most obvious springtime offender, how do you know it’s not COVID-19?
Coronavirus is spread through coughing and close personal contact.
Common symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you're sneezing, you're more than likely suffering from seasonal allergies.
Other allergy symptoms:
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Itchy eyes
- Itchy throat
- Ear congestion
- Post nasal drip
If you think pollen has triggered an asthma flare-up, you do your breathing treatments, and if it’s not getting better, reach out to your doctor to get tested for the virus.
The CDC has also released an asthma action plan regarding COVID-19 in hopes of keeping asthma sufferers from getting very, very sick.
Doctors recommend having an action plan in place and stay at home.
CDC guidelines:
- Stock up on supplies (a 14 to 30 day supply)
- Take steps to keep a distance from others (social distancing, about 6 feet)
- Avoid people who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often
- Avoid crowds as much as possible
- Avoid non-essential travel
- Clean and disinfect your home and car regularly
Doctors also strongly recommend people with asthma continue taking their medications, regardless of how they’re doing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.