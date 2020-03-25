Digital concerts help struggling musicians

“It’s really difficult, first of all being a musician and not be able to perform, but also the income part, especially since a lot of us have a really delicate balance between all of our side jobs and our gigs,” said Montoya. “I don’t necessarily have a typical day job, so I have kind of built my schedule so I that can babysit a few times a week, teach some music lessons a few times a week, but I am transitioning to trying to get enough gigs to be able to pay most of my bills. I do get a decent amount of my income from gigs, though.”