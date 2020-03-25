Inmate shares concern over potential COVID-19 spread in state prisons

With this coronavirus scare, DOC would like the public to believe that they are being proactive in keeping the inmate population safe, when nothing could be further from the truth. One main instance of concern to us, is the dishwasher, or lack of one, in our dining hall. Us inmates have been forced to eat with trays, spoons, and cups that are just being dipped into warm water, and put back out on the line for the next inmate, because there is no dishwasher. At the best of times that is unacceptable, but with the coronavirus. It could very possibly turn out to be deadly. The worst part is, that they won’t even give the kitchen workers bleach or any other cleaning chemical, with exception of dish soap, to put into the water that they dip the trays into.