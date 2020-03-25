Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy helps family in need after traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Pinal County family now has toilet paper thanks to the kind gesture made by a deputy.
Deputy Choate with PCSO made a traffic stop on March 23. The driver mentioned she was not able to get toilet paper for her family.
That’s when Deputy Choate decided to make a visit to the woman’s home the following day. He brought her family a roll of toilet paper as well as stuffed toys for the kids.
Thanks Deputy Choate and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for all you do!
