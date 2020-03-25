Struggling for rent due to COVID-19? There is help.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With lays off becoming more commonplace since the COVID-19 outbreak, many people are asking the same question: What happens if paying rent isn’t feasible?
For now, renters should be covered.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday, March 24, 2020, delaying the enforcement of eviction orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. This applies to renters who are quarantined or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. The governor’s executive order is in place for 120 days.
Both the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency put holds and suspensions on evictions and foreclosures earlier this month. There is also help for Arizonans who might be struggling to pay mortgages through the Save Our Home AZ program.
