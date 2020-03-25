Tucson City council responds to COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson City council members discussed steps they are taking to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in a special meeting Tuesday, March 24.
Starting Wednesday, city services will be carried out virtually.
Officials will take time to educate homeless individuals in the area to inform them about COVID-19. Washing stations and portable toilets have been installed in various locations around the Tucson area. The Tucson City council will place more washing stations around Tucson as soon as possible, officials said in the meeting.
Today, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order to halt evictions for renters during the outbreak.
Romero said she supports a state-wide stay-at-home order and urged Ducey to consider implementing such throughout Arizona.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.