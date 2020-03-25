Tucson police identify victim of midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department identified 27-year-old Jesse Dominguez as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday.
Police were dispatched to a self carwash located at 3001 E. Fort Lowell Road at 5:30 p.m. March 22 where they found Dominguez with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from TPD. Crews with the Tucson Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived.
Surveillance video of the area showed Dominguez in pull up to the carwash and park his vehicle in the lot. Shortly after he arrived, a white passenger vehicle parked next to Dominguez’s vehicle, according to the release.
Dominguez got out of his vehicle and began speaking to someone in the car through the passenger window. After a short discussion, the passenger pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Dominguez. Dominguez, who was also armed, returned fire as the white vehicle speed away.
The white vehicle was located but no suspects were found. Police do not have anyone in custody, according to the release, and encourage anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
