United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announces creation of COVID-19 relief fund

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced today the creation of the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund to assist those experiencing hardship at this time.
Working with United Way’s non-profit partners, local foundations, businesses, media, and educational organizations, the fund is designed to get help rapidly to those whose needs are most acute.
Donations to this fund will enable United Way to provide essential items through selected partner agencies to children, families, and seniors and the fund will be flexible to meet the emerging needs of people in this fast-changing environment.
Assistance and support will include:
- Food access and baby formula
- Diapers and essential health supplies
- Rental assistance
- Utility shortfalls
- Child care
- Other critical services and resources to stabilize families
“Never has the need been greater for the most vulnerable people in our community,” stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “More than 150,000 families and individuals in Southern Arizona are challenged by work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs, and today we strengthen our resolve to assist them. We’re coordinating a three pronged approach through emergency funding, in-kind support and volunteer services to provide a united support system to those in need”.
To make a donation to the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund, please visit https://www.unitedwaytucson.org/relief_fund
