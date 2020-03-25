United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announces creation of COVID-19 relief fund

“Never has the need been greater for the most vulnerable people in our community,” stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “More than 150,000 families and individuals in Southern Arizona are challenged by work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs, and today we strengthen our resolve to assist them. We’re coordinating a three pronged approach through emergency funding, in-kind support and volunteer services to provide a united support system to those in need”.