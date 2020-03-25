University of Arizona student tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one University of Arizona student has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release issued Tuesday, March 24, the school said the student was living in the Sonora dorm.
The student, who was not showing any symptoms while on campus, is at home with their family out of state.
The student’s roommates have been told and the school is not releasing the student’s name.
Anyone who was inside the Sonora dorm from March 14-18 should monitor and get tested if they show any symptoms.
Students who are choosing to remain in the dorms are being relocated to clean ones.
Dear Students,
We are writing to inform you that a resident of Sonora dorm has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The resident is now at home with their family and is no longer on campus. This resident was on campus as recently as March 14-18 and at the time was asymptotic. Upon arriving home, the resident began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state. The resident’s roommate and close contacts have already been notified. We have confirmed with the resident that they did not utilize any common spaces in the dorm. We understand that you may want to know more about the resident’s identity, but we are unable to share personal details with you.
Campus Health recommends that anyone who was inside Sonora from March 14-18 should self-monitor. Should you experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or fever, you are advised to contact Campus Health ASAP (520-621-9202 or health.arizona.edu/home) for an evaluation that may include testing for COVID-19. Please refer to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to assess your symptoms: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html
As more individuals may test positive for COVID-19 on campus and around Tucson, we urge you to self-monitor and take precautions to limit exposure. The CDC offers the following recommendations to protect yourselves: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html
We want to confirm that Housing & Residential Life began using our elevated cleaning protocol in the dorms and El Portal on March 9. Sonora dorm has been cleaned multiple times per day since the resident’s departure on March 18.
We appreciate that this news is concerning. Please know that we are committed to providing you with timely information and doing all we can to promote a safe living and work environment.
With questions, please contact your Community Director.
Thank you and please be well!
