University of Arizona student tests positive for COVID-19

We are writing to inform you that a resident of Sonora dorm has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The resident is now at home with their family and is no longer on campus. This resident was on campus as recently as March 14-18 and at the time was asymptotic. Upon arriving home, the resident began to feel sick and was tested at home, out of state. The resident’s roommate and close contacts have already been notified. We have confirmed with the resident that they did not utilize any common spaces in the dorm. We understand that you may want to know more about the resident’s identity, but we are unable to share personal details with you.