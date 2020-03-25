UPDATE: Delivery driver completely cleared in case of COVID-19 test kits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A delivery driver who allegedly stole COVID-19 test kits from El Rio Health Center has been cleared from the investigation, according to the Tucson Police Department.
TPD said the man in the previously released photographs is not suspected of any wrongdoing.
On March 23, detectives determined that he is a legitimate delivery driver for a third-party transport company that subcontracts for Sonora Quest Laboratories who was completing part of his job and accidentally removed the kits.
On March 21, 2020, officers arrived at El Rio Health Center for a report of a suspected burglary where security employees told officers they believed a man disguised as a delivery driver entered the clinic just before closing time the previous evening and took 29 unused COVID-19 Test Kits.
Staff escorted the man to a secure area and gave him access to the locked room where packages are normally left for pickup; however, the packages for pickup were not taken and the unused test kits, which are stored in an adjacent location, were taken.
El Rio employees said they never have pickups at that time of night and they did not recognize the person as one of their regular delivery drivers. The man didn’t park his car where the drivers normally park.
The business provided surveillance video to the officers and advised they wanted to prosecute for the burglary. The TPD released photographs to the public in an attempt to identify the believed suspect.
A delivery slip retained by the transport company’s branch manager confirmed the driver’s account was valid. After interviewing the delivery driver and employees from El Rio Health Center and Sonora Quest Laboratories, it was determined that the unused test kits were accidentally removed from El Rio and transported to Sonora Quest following a request for pick-up.
The investigation has been closed.
