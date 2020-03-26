Air force civil servant at Davis-Monthan tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Air Force Civil Servant assigned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group located at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is currently undergoing observation and treatment following a positive COVID-19 test result received on Mar. 26, 2020.
This is the first confirmed case at Davis-Monthan. The individual has not been on base since Mar. 19.
Davis-Monthan upgraded to Health Protection (HPCON) level Charlie on Mar. 25, which recommends social distancing, strict hygiene, refraining from physical contact and covering mouths and noses with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
Davis-Monthan partnered with the Pima County Health Department on Mar. 13 to share information and present a unified front in combating COVID-19.
Both Davis-Monthan and the Pima County Health Department have stated that COVID-19 spreads through droplets from the nose and mouth and is not an airborne disease.
If members of the Davis-Monthan community develop symptoms, come into close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or who has recently traveled from an affected area, they should immediately contact 355 MDG Public Health’s COVID-19 Helpline (520-228-1904).
