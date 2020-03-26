Arizona businesses to get a share of coronavirus stimulus bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Funding from the $2 trillion stimulus package will soon be coming to Tucson in part because Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema insisted there be money for cities that have a population of 500,000 or more.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has been in constant contact with the Arizona Congressional delegation throughout the process.
She texted both Sen. Martha McNally (R) and Sinema (D) at 1:30 a.m. the night before the vote.
“Both got back to me almost immediately,” she said “I was impressed by that.”
She’s anxious because she’s a major supporter of financial aid for cities.
“Police, fire, transit, water delivery, trash and recycling still need to be picked up,” she said. "Those services must continue through this crisis.”
With sales taxes dwindling, which is the lifeblood of the city, it will need help to continue public safety funding.
But still, her priority is with the business community, non-profits and workers who are struggling.
Leaders with the Tucson Chamber of Commerce are trying to determine the pulse and concerns of business owners.
“We contacted all 1,500 of our members by phone last week,” said Amber Smith, president and chief executive officer of the chamber. “We’ve been actively looking at the results.”
What Smith found is that cash flow is the main concern followed quickly by morale.
