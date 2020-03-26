BLESSINGS TO GO: Gospel Rescue Mission launches drive-through resource event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Gospel Rescue Mission launched its “Blessings…to Go” event to serve those suffering from a lack of resources during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The event is completely free and open to anyone in need.
This is a low-touch drive-through service all about giving food bags and other supplies to those in need.
This event will continue every weekday, 1-4 p.m., through Good Friday, April 10th.
The blessings bags will include non-perishable foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and diapers.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off similar items.
Organizers will also be offering prayer for anyone who may be fearful or anxious during this crisis.
"I think we all, especially in a time like this should pause and do something nice for somebody, even if it’s just a smile on the street. If you’ve got the wherewithal to help someone out, you’ve got an extra 6 bags of chickpeas from Costco in your pantry, and you’re the not using them. Drive on by and drop them off. We’ll give them to somebody who needs it most,” Victor Hightower, Development Manager of Gospel Rescue Mission, said.
Gospel Rescue Mission is located at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity (4550 S. Palo Verde Rd.) on the corner of Palo Verde and Michigan.
Guests should enter from Michigan for this drive-through service.
