BLESSINGS TO GO: Gospel Rescue Mission launches drive-through resource event

"I think we all, especially in a time like this should pause and do something nice for somebody, even if it’s just a smile on the street. If you’ve got the wherewithal to help someone out, you’ve got an extra 6 bags of chickpeas from Costco in your pantry, and you’re the not using them. Drive on by and drop them off. We’ll give them to somebody who needs it most,” Victor Hightower, Development Manager of Gospel Rescue Mission, said.