Fire damages vacant home on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire near Speedway Boulevard and Silverbell Road on Wednesday night, March 25.
It took fire crews 10 minutes to extinguish the fire in the vacant house in the 1500 block of West Ontario Street. The first crews to arrive found fire had spread from some backyard sheds to the home.
There were no injuries reported.
Code enforcement officials and fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire and safety of the building.
