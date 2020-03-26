FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with a side of rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nice southwesterly flow brings us warmer temps into the low 80s by Wednesday! By Thursday, a col front moves through cooling our temps into the 60s and bringing some light rain chances into the forecast. Things will dry out and warm up for the weekend!
THURSDAY: 20% chance for showers. Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Skies clear with highs in the low 60s. Gusty winds.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s.
