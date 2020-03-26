IRS: ‘Please do not call’ about stimulus package

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While many Americans are hoping for a payment from the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, the IRS wants you to know they don’t have any information about it right now.
The Senate passed the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package late Wednesday night. The House has will vote on it Friday and then the bill will be moved to President Trump to sign.
At this time, the IRS does not have any information available regarding stimulus or payment checks because it is still under consideration.
The package will feed aid into businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.
The IRS has established a special section focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. When the IRS has more specific details available, it will be made available on this page.
The deadlines to file and pay federal income taxes are extended to July 15, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.