PCSO: Video shows armed suspect in Spider-Man mask robbing San Tan Valley restaurant

On March 12, 2020, a man wearing a Spiderman mask entered through the back door of the Hungry Howie's at 1745 West Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley. It appears he had one hand on a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband as he ordered one employee to the ground, while forcing the other to give him money from the safe. He stole about $300. Detectives believe the man is between 5'1" - 5'5". If you know this person, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111