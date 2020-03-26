PCSO: Video shows armed suspect in Spider-Man mask robbing San Tan Valley restaurant

Incident happened at Hungry Howie’s on March 12

By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM MST - Updated March 26 at 12:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who wore a Spider-Man mask while committing his crime.

On March 12, 2020, a man wearing a Spiderman mask entered through the back door of the Hungry Howie's at 1745 West Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley. It appears he had one hand on a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband as he ordered one employee to the ground, while forcing the other to give him money from the safe. He stole about $300. Detectives believe the man is between 5'1" - 5'5". If you know this person, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111

According to the PCSO, the suspect entered the rear of the Hungry Howie’s at 1745 W. Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley on March 12.

Surveillance video shows the man ordering one of the employees onto the ground during the incident. He appears to have one hand on a weapon in his waistband the entire time he was in the building. At the end of the video, the suspect is seen running our with what appears to be cash in his other hand.

The only description of him is that he is between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5.

Detectives say he stole about $300.

If you know this person, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

