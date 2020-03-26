Pima County Adult Detention Complex closes front desk to the public to combat COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, visitors will no longer have access to the front desk of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and the Mission Road Minimum Security Facility officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
Inmates’ loved ones can still visit through an internet-based visitation platform and inmates will have two five minute phone calls per week, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
The goal, according to the release, is to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Officials are working with a messaging app to give inmates the opportunity to email friends and family free of charge, according to the release.
