Pima County officials vote on updates to COVID-19 conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials voted on updates to the COVID-19 conditions in the area, Thursday, March 26.
The board voted 3-2 to extend the proclamation of business closures to April 10 and add a civil penalty.
They voted 4-1 to send a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey asking him to consider to all options available, including supporting a shelter in place for Arizona.
Board members voiced concerns with grocery stores that offer senior hours. Although they recognized the plan started with good intentions, gathering the compromised population into a large group is putting them at risk.
While they wait in these lines to enter the store, social distancing of 6 feet is not being maintained. Several members of the board emphasized the need for a plan to support the elderly in staying home and receiving groceries, while noting that many of them are unable to navigate online shopping and delivery.
They discussed the homeless population having access to COVID-19 testing, supporting those suffering with depression and a plan of action for asylum seekers.
These issues were noted for further discussion and possible action next week.
Board members noted that the number of cases in Pima County is not accurate due to the lack of testing. They are aiming to get test kits, but shipments continue to be canceled. They said to assume we are always at risk, despite what the numbers show.
Drive-through testing will be for a very select section of the community, who register before, have the symptoms and are in the at-risk population. More information will be released on that.
